FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,060,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,096,702 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of FirstEnergy worth $210,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,638,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,243,000 after buying an additional 999,434 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $6,919,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

