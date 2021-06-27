FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives GBX 77.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

FGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 21st.

LON FGP traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 83.85 ($1.10). 1,128,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.94. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.11.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

