FirstService Co. (FSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 7th

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$213.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$201.93. The firm has a market cap of C$9.38 billion and a PE ratio of 73.37. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$130.69 and a twelve month high of C$219.97.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$900.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$847.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.2299999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,100.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lowered FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$223.88.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

