Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Position Reduced by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,420,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 7.23% of Fluidigm worth $24,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluidigm by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 673,616 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluidigm by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,892,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 338,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fluidigm by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,544,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 566,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fluidigm by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 129,448 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $6.24 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $467.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

