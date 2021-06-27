Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,161 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after buying an additional 56,741 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $46,778,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1,699.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 282,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1,215.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $990,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.39. 3,742,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $66.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

