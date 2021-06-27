Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.46. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $243.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

