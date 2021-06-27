Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on July 15th

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend by 53.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 114.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.9%.

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

