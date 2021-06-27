Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) by 292.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,353,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480,702 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF were worth $182,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLBL. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLBL opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.