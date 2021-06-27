Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 253,895 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.63% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $172,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCPH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

