Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,504 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.54% of The Timken worth $156,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 4.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of The Timken by 80.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 20.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Timken by 231.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.70. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

