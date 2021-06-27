Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,299 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.68% of Eversource Energy worth $200,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.64. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

