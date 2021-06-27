Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 313,451 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 50.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 936,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $170,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $253.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.72 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $258.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,213.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

