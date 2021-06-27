Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $194,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $276,217,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,020,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,737,000 after acquiring an additional 509,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,219,376. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

CDNS opened at $134.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.43 and a 52 week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

