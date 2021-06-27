Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,526,658 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,921,693 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,526,658 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.50% of Barrick Gold worth $176,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after acquiring an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $177,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,831 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

