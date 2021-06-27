Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,055 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $205,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $33,786,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 148.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after buying an additional 183,473 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $21,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

