Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 56,363 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 56,363 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.79% of F5 Networks worth $222,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,101 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,124. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $189.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

