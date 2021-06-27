Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,102 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.50% of nVent Electric worth $163,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVT opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,160,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

