Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.46% of Open Text worth $190,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $133,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Open Text by 95.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $31,577,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 50.7% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

