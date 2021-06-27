Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 765.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 157,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,359 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

