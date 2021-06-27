Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th.

FMS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.79. 92,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,499. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

