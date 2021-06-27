Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th.
FMS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.79. 92,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,499. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.29.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
