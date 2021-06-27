Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Frontline by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Frontline by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,881. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.37. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

