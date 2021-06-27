fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO David Gandler Sells 482,000 Shares

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FUBO opened at $34.25 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.