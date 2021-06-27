Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce sales of $217.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.40 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $211.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $906.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $919.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $876.47 million, with estimates ranging from $866.40 million to $885.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,098,000 after buying an additional 1,148,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 820,931 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 770,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 436,590 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.40. 2,983,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,874. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

