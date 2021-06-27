FunFair (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0471 on Major Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.55 or 0.00587842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00037257 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars.

