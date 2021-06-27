Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.82. 31,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 738,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

A number of research firms have commented on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,014 shares of company stock valued at $22,625,650 over the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Funko by 507.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

