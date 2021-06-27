Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Futu alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $168.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.20. Futu has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in Futu by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Futu by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 929,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Futu by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $28,145,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Futu (FUTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.