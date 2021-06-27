FY2022 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.48. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

