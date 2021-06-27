G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,204 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIII. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.