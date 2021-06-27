GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Trading 5.2% Higher

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.37. 218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $692.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,543.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 17,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $516,086.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,604. Insiders own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.