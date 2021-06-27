GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Sells $413,782.00 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GameStop stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -115.12 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GameStop by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

