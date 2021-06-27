Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 311,516 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,623,109 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 311,516 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $71,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,777 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 40,355 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.