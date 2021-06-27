Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,604 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,604 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Eagle Materials worth $70,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 42,391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 142,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $143.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.92. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

