Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,704 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $69,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,850 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

SNBR stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

