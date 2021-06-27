Ghost Price Hits $0.34 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $211,610.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00583724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037089 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,689,354 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

