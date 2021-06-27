Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 4,375 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

