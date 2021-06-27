GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,413.20 ($18.46) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,364.10. The stock has a market cap of £71.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

