GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

