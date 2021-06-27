Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Globe Life by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,347,000 after buying an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

GL opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.32. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

