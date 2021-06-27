GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GMS has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth about $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

