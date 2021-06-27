Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Down 4.5%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.65. 84,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,940,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of research firms have commented on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

