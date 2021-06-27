Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG is being aided by improved shipping performance. The shipping unit is benefiting from strong LNG freight rates and higher demand. The FLNG (Floating Liquefied Natural Gas) unit is gaining from strong performance of Hilli Episeyo. Reduced costs are supporting the company’s bottom line. We are optimistic about Golar LNG’s partnership with BR Distribuidora and its utilization of spare capacity on FSRU Golar Nanook, in response to low LNG prices, which should help the company generate substantial earnings in the short-to-medium term. Amid these tailwinds, shares of Golar LNG have outperformed its industry in a year. However, coronavirus-led woes are hurting LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) demand. Decline in TCE (Time Charter Equivalent) earnings is also concerning. Further, Golar LNG’s weak liquidity position is worrisome.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 1,643,468 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,321,000 after buying an additional 1,090,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $8,621,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

