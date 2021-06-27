Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 922,746 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graybug Vision by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 204,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

