Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.43 and last traded at $31.43. 34,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 966,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

Specifically, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Green Plains by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Green Plains by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Green Plains by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.