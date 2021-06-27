Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,862 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $177.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.70. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

