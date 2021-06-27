Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 44,850 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,850 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

CMC stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.