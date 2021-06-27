Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,951 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of International Paper worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

NYSE:IP opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $65.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

