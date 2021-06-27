Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,207 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in JD.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in JD.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

