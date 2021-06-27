Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $4,205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Xylem by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.54. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.