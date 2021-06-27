Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,532 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

NYSE:MPC opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

