Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in AMETEK by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in AMETEK by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after purchasing an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE AME opened at $133.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.